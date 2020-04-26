Nancy M. Gross, 83, of Mennonite Home, formerly of East Petersburg and Landisville, entered into eternal rest on April 20, 2020. Born in Media, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Helen P. Masey.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Lloyd Leed, husband of Cindy, Jerry Leed, husband of Robin; stepsons, Charles W. Gross, Jr., husband of Lisa, Tim Gross, Ken Gross, husband of Cindy, and Garry Gross husband of Bonnie; as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband Charles Gross, Sr. in 2012, and her four siblings.
At Nancy's request, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Mennonite Home Communities, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
