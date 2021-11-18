Nancy M. Gerhart, 71, of Lititz, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Naomi Hoffer Foesig. Nancy was the loving wife of Earl H. Gerhart and they observed 32 years of marriage this past August. She enjoyed gardening, playing Facebook games, creating beautiful latch hook pieces, going to Root’s Country Market & Auction and picking produce. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Earl, are five daughters: Ralna wife of Duane Bender of Lititz, Jennie wife of Paul Witmer of Columbia, Tara Weik companion of Randy Rife, Jr. of Lititz, Trish wife of Jason Walton of Washington Boro and Tiea wife of Shawn Sterner of Denver; three grandchildren: Stephaine, Whitney, Austin, and a sister, Dorothy wife of Rufus Merkey of Bernville.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy’s Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again on Tuesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Nancy’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Avenue, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com