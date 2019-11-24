Nancy M. Frey, 95, of St. Anne's Retirement Community and formerly of Millersville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Lancaster to the late Harry W. and Nina (Myers) Gregg. Nancy shared 71 years of marriage with her husband Richard J. "Pinky" Frey before his death last January 31st.
A 1942 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she worked for Armstrong Cork Company before her and Pinky started their family. Nancy then was a wonderful homemaker for her family.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was previously involved in The Legion of Mary. Nancy enjoyed baking, cooking, shopping, writing poetry and collecting Angel figurines. She made great piecrust and shoo-fly pie!
Nancy is survived by her four daughters: Nancy E., wife of George Biechler of Wyomissing, Susan L. Armer of Lancaster, Kathy, wife of Dennis Maurer of East Petersburg and Julie A, wife of Robert Crnkovich of Millersville; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and her brother Thomas P. Gregg of Lancaster. In addition to husband Richard, Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings William Gregg and Mary Louise Gregg.
~Springtime~
Springtime spreads her beauty, upon the earth and sky.Brightens every evening, with stars that shine on high.Rays of lovely sunshine, dust the blossoms bright.And sparkling little dew drops, enhance this wondrous sight.
~Nancy Gregg Frey
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Viewings will be held 6-8 PM, with the Holy Rosary prayed at 7:30 PM, Monday, Nov. 25th at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George St., Millersville, PA 17551, and 10-11 AM on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or to Hospice & Community Care., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
