Nancy M. Ebersol, 83, of Leola, passed away at the family home on Thursday June 1, 2023. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Amos G. and Katherine Spayd Spade. She was the wife of the late Elmer B. Ebersol who died in 1989.
Nancy enjoyed working in housekeeping for Country Squire Motel until Oct. 2022 before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She also enjoyed spending time with her family; was a life-member of the Garden Spot Motorcycle Club; and loved to travel out of state to visit family.
Nancy is survived by: her son, Michael Ebersol companion of Tammy Reimer of Leola; daughter, Dawn married to Kevin Nusz and the late James Harper of York; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Gertrude (Arthur) Refford, Lancaster, Barbara Stoltzfus, Cochranville, Joseph (Marilou) Spade, Sacramento, CA, Frances (the late Alvin) Nolt, Quarryville. She was preceded in death by: siblings, Guy Spade Sr., O'Della Dippner, Katherine Neff, Gladys Miller, George and Harry Spade.
The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 5 p.m.at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola with visitation with family from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Private Interment of Ashes will take place in the Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's Leola
