Nancy M. Bull, 78, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Homestead Village. Formerly a resident of Quarry Lane, Nancy was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Eugene and Dorothy Kromuller Moore. She was married to Michael Bull for 55 years.
Growing up in Brooklyn, NY, Nancy graduated from Roslyn High School and enjoyed listening to the Brooklyn Dodgers on the radio. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh where she studied Elementary Education and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. It was there that Nancy met Michael and they were later married. A traditional housewife, she adored her children and loved Halloween and Christmas. She was a true Democrat and some of her involvements included serving on the board of The Friends of the Lancaster County Library, and was actively involved with Town Fair of Lancaster for many years. She was a member of the Hamilton Club.
Nancy is survived by two daughters: Jennifer Fischer (Mark), Lancaster and Elizabeth Sims (Philip), Birmingham, AL, and her son, Jonathan (Ashley Cecil), Dallas, TX, grandchildren: Jack, Sophie and Caroline Fischer, Samuel, Rosalie and Quinn Bull, Charlotte and Katherine Sims, three brothers: Paul Moore, Jacksonville, FL, Eugene Moore, and Kevin Moore, both of Brooklyn, NY, and her sister, Sharon Stoehr, Long Island, NY.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. In the meantime, please send a remembrance or condolence on her memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Nancy's name to Covid Fund Research, https://covid19responsefund.org.
