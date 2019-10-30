Nancy M. Brown, 73, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born Saturday, January 19, 1946 in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Milton N. and Esther (Frounfelter) Brown.
Nancy attended St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Maytown. She enjoyed collecting stuffed animals and loved music.
She is survived by a sister Louise A. Goshen of Maytown, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services and interment will be private.
