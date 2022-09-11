Nancy Louise Bitzer, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Brethren Village on September 5, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary (Messer) Kautzman.
Nancy graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and worked for Sears and Roebuck in the credit department at Lancaster Shopping Center and later at Park City Center. She left Sears to work in the loan department of Hamilton-Core States Bank until her retirement.
Throughout her life, she valued honesty, loyalty and hard work. Nancy is survived by her husband of 68 years, John "Jack" Bitzer; her two daughters, Cynthia (Ned) Longenecker and Catherine Graver, her three granddaughters, Mary (Stephen) Haynes, Kelsey Graver and Victoria Graver; her great-grandson, Colin Haynes and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Bitzer.
Nancy was an active member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was involved in the altar guild, as well as the worship and music committee for many years. Nancy loved spending her free time working in the beautiful flower gardens at her home, getting lost in a good book, crafting and painting, and baking, especially during the holidays.
A memorial service will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to St Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Pleasure Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
