Nancy Lee Stoltzfus Matranga, 69, of West Earl Township, passed away on June 20, 2021, after a short stay at Moravian Manor in Lititz, PA. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Veryl and Edna (Wenger) Lefever.
She was the loving wife of the late Elias "Chip" Smoker Stoltzfus, with whom she shared thirty-two years of marriage until the time of his passing in 2001. She attended J.P. McCaskey High School and earned her GED. For most of her life, Nancy was a homemaker and later worked as a school bus driver for Manheim Township. Nancy loved her cats, Oliver and Abigail, she enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Nancy is survived by her children; Matthew E. husband of Margaret (LaFata) Stoltzfus, Mark E. husband of Jennifer (Sensenig) Stoltzfus and Renee S. Stoltzfus, her grandchildren, who she called her four angels; Mara Stoltzfus, Seth Stoltzfus, Morgan Stoltzfus and Josiah Stoltzfus. She is also survived by two brothers; Ozzy Lefever and Harold Lefever.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers; Eugene Lefever and Gerald Lefever and her sister and best friend Joyce Suter.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 East Main Street, Terre Hill PA 17581 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Robert Ziehmer officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of service. An interment in Terre Hill Cemetery will be held immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.