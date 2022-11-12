Nancy Lee Snook, a long-time resident of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on November 9th in Ocala, FL. Born in Middleburg, PA on September 11, 1933, she was the oldest of three children to William and Madeline Hermann.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Luther (Lou) J. Snook, and her granddaughter, Jessica M. Snook. She is survived by her two children: Lisa Beamesderfer (husband Scott) of Ocala, FL and Scott Snook (wife Kathleen) of Concord, MA; six grandchildren: Matthew, Amber, Sean, Kyle, Megan, and Robert; eight great-grandchildren: Elliot, Rogan, Lochlan, Elizabeth, Madeline, Colm, William, and Paul; and two brothers: Michael Hermann (wife Shirley) of Lancaster, PA and Neil Anthony Hermann (wife Karen) of Lancaster, PA.
Nancy graduated with a degree in Education from Susquehanna University and earned a Masters in Guidance Counseling from Millersville University. She taught English in Ephrata public schools for over thirty years. After retiring, she volunteered at the Ephrata Cloister. Nancy was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata.
Nancy and her husband Lou were avid golfers, tennis players, and enjoyed regular card nights with friends. She loved music, playing the piano, and attending shows at the Playhouse in the Park. She appreciated a good screened-in porch and a quiet place to sip her coffee and read a book. Nancy also loved the beach and a good "Sea Breeze" (with lots of cranberry juice).
Roberts Funeral Home in Ocala, FL is handling arrangements. The family will schedule a Celebration of Life in Ephrata, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.