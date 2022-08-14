Nancy Lee Kauffman, 70, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Le Effie Keperling (Weaver) and John F. Keperling, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Kauffman of 51 years.
Nancy loved spending time at the Casino playing the slot machines and she also liked playing Bingo with her friends in Lancaster. She enjoyed listening to Country music and spending time with her family. Nancy will be dearly missed by her family and friends as the strong, loving mother and "Nanny".
She is survived by her son, David Keperling; her two daughters, Susan Baker (James), Jamie Minnick; her seven grandchildren, David, Jr., TJ, William, Jr., Cierra, Samantha, Destinee, and Devon; her three great grandchildren, Luna, William III., Isaac Jr; her five brothers, Roy, John "Frank" III., Thomas, Donald, Robert "Bobby"; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her two brothers Rick Keperling and Billy Keperling; her niece Krista; and her sister-in-law Kimberly Keperling.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Program. 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
