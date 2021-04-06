Nancy L. Young, 93, formerly of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in Kinzers, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Luetta M. (Shaeffer) Young. She had been married to the late Ray M. Young for over 61 years.
Nancy was a homemaker and had worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Young Brothers Dairy in Peach Bottom. She was an active member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she served as organist, pianist, and choir director for many years. She was also a part of the church's O.W.L.S. group for seniors. Nancy enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her children: Mark A., husband of Brenda Young of Nottingham; Cynthia E., wife of Kevin Brown of Wrightsville; Ralph E., husband of Pam Young of TN; and Morris R., husband of Sharon Young of Quarryville. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Young and a sister, Jane Brackbill.
A memorial service will take place at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Mask wearing is optional. Traditional interment will be private in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
