Nancy L. Weiss, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Newport Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Christiana. She was the wife of the late John F. Weiss who passed away on July 13, 2005. She was born in Palm Dale, PA daughter of the late Earl P. and Clara Shakespeare Stoner. Nancy was a cosmetologist and sold Avon. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed family gatherings, going places with her children, grandchildren, and siblings.
She is survived by her children: Jeanne M. (John H., Jr.) Barrett, Mountville; Robert E. (Amy) Weiss, Milton, NH; John S. Weiss (companion of Denise Miller), Lancaster and Mark A. Weiss, York. Seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. One brother: Ken Stoner, Palmyra. One sister: Geraldine Clark, Hershey. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Dorothy Reese and Charlotte VanWinkle.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Interment in Grand View Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing, however, a visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »