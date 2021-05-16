Nancy L. (Wagner) Sonnon, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Saturday, November 8, 1930 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Calvin E. and Bertha C. (Shank) Wagner. She was married 70 years to Melvin R. Sonnon, Sr.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family. She liked to go fishing, boating and swimming at Port Deposit. She also enjoyed going out for dinner, playing cards, bowling and music.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by a son, Melvin R. Sonnon, Jr. and wife Lisa; a granddaughter, Melissa Meuleners and husband Scott of Ashburn, VA, and three great-grandchildren: Michael, Luke and Max. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherrie Lee Randler who passed away in 2006.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
