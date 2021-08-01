Nancy L. Smith, 81 of Landisville. At 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, Nancy died peacefully with her sons Jim and Steve and her husband Jay V. by her side. Nancy died from ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease.) In addition to her sons, she will be dearly missed by her daughters-in-law, Glory and Sherry and granddaughters Klara and Rylee.
A lifelong resident of Landisville, she was a 1957 graduate of Hempfield High School. During her working career, Nancy was the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent at Hempfield School District for over thirty years. Nancy also worked as secretary and treasurer of the family business, J & S Properties. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Landisville, and Order of Eastern Star, Donegal Chapter #442. An active volunteer, Nancy helped usher at the Fulton Theater and served as Secretary for Pain Management Office at the Lancaster General Hospital Health Campus.
Nancy and Jay V. loved to travel. They would vacation in Colorado and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She also enjoyed going to New York and attending Broadway Shows. Most important to Nancy was the special times she shared with her family and many friends. Her legacy will live on through her children and loving granddaughters.
Born in Landisville, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Rankin. She was preceded in death by her sisters Betty and Janet.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to the ALS Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA 19107 https://www.alshf.org/donate; or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 would be deeply appreciated by the Smith family. To leave an online condolence, please visit Nancy's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
