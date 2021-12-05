A Life Celebration Service for Nancy L. Smith, 81, of Landisville, who passed on July 24, 2021, will be held on December 18, 2021, at the Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge, 710 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, at 11 AM. There is a eulogy service planned for 11:15 with light refreshments to follow. Memorial Contributions to the ALS Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA, 19107 https://www.alshf.org/donate or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 would be deeply appreciated by the Smith family. To leave an online condolence, please visit Nancy’s memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
