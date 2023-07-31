Nancy L. Minnick, 73, of Mount Joy, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Lamb) Haldeman. Nancy was the loving wife of Norman D. Minnick, having celebrated 29 steadfast and loving years of marriage this past February. She was a faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Nancy worked as a machine operator for Amerimax Home Products, Inc., Lancaster, and worked as an EMT for Columbia Borough. Nancy had a passion for horses and was a member of the Columbia Riding Club where she enjoyed her time riding. She was known for her cooking, canning, and baking, especially her Christmas cookies, as well as her quick-witted sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Norman, are two sons: Joseph, husband of Becky Hernesisen, of Bainbridge; Scott, husband of Ashley Bulett, of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard, husband of Terri Haldeman, of Hershey; a sister, Loretta, wife of John Dodson, Port Allegany; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Haldeman, of Hockessin. Preceding her in death was her brother, Melvin Haldeman.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Juniper Village for the loving care that was provided to Nancy throughout the past year.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's Funeral Service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim PA on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday night from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, and again on Thursday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Nancy's memory to East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545, or to Horse Angels Horse Rescue, 1250 Thornbury Road, West Chester, PA 19382. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
