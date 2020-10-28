Nancy L. Miller, 85, of Lancaster, PA passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, PA on August 28, 1935, daughter of Walter and Mary Pickel and sister of Charlotte. Following school, Nancy worked for RCA where she met her late husband Harold I. Miller. During their marriage Nancy also worked with special needs children and provided elder care including helping her parents and father-in-law for many years. Nancy was always young at heart, loving, caring and generous with her husband, children and grandchildren. Nancy adored animals and all of her pets over many years.
Surviving are her children: son, Tim I. Miller (Carole); three daughters, Bonnie L. Taylor (David), Jill L. Miller, and Jodi L. Davis (John); four grandchildren, David Taylor, Dustin Taylor, Megan Painter, and Tyler Miller.
Private family services at Furman Home for Funerals and burial at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola, PA. Furman's – Leola
