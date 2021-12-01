Nancy L. (Maurer) Chunko, 80, of Lancaster, passed away at Homestead Village on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Born on October 6, 1941 in a farmhouse on Fruitville Pike, Nancy was the daughter of the late Chester A. and Florence L. (Schopf) Maurer. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Maurer; and her sister, Winona Maurer.
Nancy resided in Lancaster County her entire life. She held positions at several iconic Lancaster businesses such as Cope’s Corn, Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster Newspapers and Rebmans. She worked as an Optician for Miller Optical, Inc. for over 20 years before her retirement. She was passionate about American Government and our Founding Fathers and loved discussing politics. She was an avid walker, a voracious reader, and an excellent cook of typical Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine. Over the years, she opened her home to countless stray animals and friends that her children brought through the door. Most of all, Nancy loved her family dearly and was most content sharing her love and kindness with her children and grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Steve Villella; her son Andrew Chunko; her grandchildren Evelina Villella, Riley Chunko, and Kendall Chunko; her sister, Shirley Barto; and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N George Street, Millersville, PA 17551 on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.