Nancy L. Laukhuff, age 85 passed away on September 1, 2023 in her husband's arms at home in Marietta, PA. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Martin and Ethel Duncan Speece. She is predeceased by siblings; Love Rohm, Sandy Blantz, Bob Speece, Faye Speece, Betty Hamilton, Mary Warrington and Ronnie Speece.
Nancy had been a waitress but cherished her time as a caregiver for many prominent families in the area. Nancy enjoyed spare's, bingo, cards, yard sales and Rehoboth Beach, she loved to cook and enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband in younger years.
She had attended Sunnyside Church since her childhood.
Surviving is her loving husband Ervin "Ike" Laukhuff III of 58 years, sister Pat Wood, brother Donnie Speece husband of Sue, sister Linda Conner, sister Kay Speece wife of Shelby Ile and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1-3 PM where a service of remembrance will begin at 3 PM with her brother-in-Law Deacon Jack Laukhuff as officiant at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Memorial donations are being requested to a charity dear to Nancy and Ike's heart, Make a Wish Foundation or Hospice and Community Care.
