Nancy L. Kreider, 86, of Maple Farm Nursing Home, Akron, previously of Valley Brook Estates, Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.
She was born in Brownstown to the late Norman M. and Ellen A. (Brown) Myers and was the wife of the late Landis V. Keider whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
She was a member of the Hempfield Church of the Brethren in Manheim.
Her hobbies were going on cruises with her late husband, watching QVC, and watching videos of her great-grandson Milo.
She was a graduate of Warwick Township High School, class of 1953. She worked of Core Source as a secretary in Lancaster before retiring.
Nancy is survived by two sons, Kent (Debra) Kreider, Dean (Susan) Kreider; a daughter-in-law, Connie Enoch; three grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Lavender, Tara (Kyle) Wilkerson, and Troy Kreider; a great-grandson, Milo Wilkerson, and a brother, Franklin Myers.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Kreider and sister-in-law Georgia Myers.
Services will be private for immediate family only with Pastor Doug Hinton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.