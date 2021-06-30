Nancy L. Hoffer, 66, of Eden Twp., passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd H. and Anna L. (Werntz) Lowe. Nancy was the loving wife of Douglas M. Hoffer, and they celebrated 43 years of marriage last November.
Nancy graduated from Solanco High School with the Class of 1973. She had a vibrant and outgoing personality, and will be truly missed by her co-workers at Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Hospital where she worked as a courier for the last 20 years; a job which she truly enjoyed. She devoted much of her time to her home and her flower gardens. She had a special group of girlfriends that she especially loved hanging out with doing all kinds of fun girlfriend things.
Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by two daughters, Mary E. Hoffer of Florida, and Barbara A. Hoffer of Seattle, Washington, and two grandchildren, Brooke D. Hoffer and Blake D. Hoffer. One of six children, she is also survived by her siblings, Louise A. Pomarici, Doreen G. Lowe, Ronald G. Lowe, Lloyd H. Lowe, Jr., and John H. Lowe. She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Hoffer, Jr., in 2013.
Services will be held at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A funeral service will begin at 6 PM, and the family will greet guests following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: BachmanSnyder.com