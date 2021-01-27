Nancy L. Heiser, 87, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Lancaster.
She was the wife of Luther I. Heiser, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Louise Snyder Kapp.
She graduated from Reading High School in 1951.
Nancy had worked for the IBM Corporation, as did her husband, for 32 years as a communications specialist.
She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed playing bridge. She enjoyed her life and had a good time doing many activities throughout her life.
Memorial Services will be held at a future date for which an announcement will be made. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Nancy's memory be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com