Memorial Services for the late Nancy L. Heiser, wife of Luther I. Heiser, residing at Brethren Village, and who passed away on January 18, 2021, will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a receiving of friends from 10-10:30AM. Interment will follow after lunch at 1:30PM at Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA.
