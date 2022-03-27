Nancy L. (Flowers) Tobie, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Monday, July 6, 1942, in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Harry R. and Catherine Mary (Foltz) Flowers. She was married to Henry A. Tobie for nearly 50 years until his death on March 31, 2013.
Nancy was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She enjoyed playing bingo but above all, loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by five children: Gregory Zerphey, married to Denise, Kenneth Zerphey, married to Dee, Patricia Noll, married to Gary, Timothy Zerphey, married to Susan, and Dianna Martin, married to Blake, all of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are three stepchildren: Marcy Diem, of Lititz, Karen Costimiris, of Wisconsin, LuAnn Meinberg, married to Robert, of Georgia; 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; two siblings: Thomas Flowers, of Mechanicsburg, and Susan Axe, married to Tim, of Elizabethtown, as well as Nancy's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a step son-in-law, Robert Costimiris; three brothers: Bob, Bud and Jim Flowers and two sisters: Catherine Mary Darrenkamp and Joan Funck.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Rev. Bernard Oniwe as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 AM until the time of the mass on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
