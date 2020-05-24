Nancy L. Fellenbaum, 85, of Luther Acres, Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Lulu Boyd Weaver. She was the wife of the late Gerald E. Fellenbaum for 58 years before his passing in 2010.
A homemaker, Nancy was a member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren in Manheim. Earlier in her life, she was employed by various garment manufacturers in the area and the former Hamilton Watch Company in East Petersburg. She served with the Manheim Fire Police for 20 years. She enjoyed playing cards and games, flower gardening, and keeping her lawn manicured.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda K. Klase, significant other of Jay Douple, of Lititz, PA; Brenda L. Pehlman of, North Carolina; and Donna J., wife of James N. Leaman, of East Petersburg, PA; two grandchildren, Jennifer L. and Matthew J. Leaman; a great-granddaughter, Kelsey Marie Johnston; and a brother, Donald L., husband of Frances Weaver, of Manheim. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Thelma Balmer Shaffer, Geraldine Buckwalter, Wilbur, Eugene, W. Ernest and Robert Weaver.
A private funeral service will be held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »