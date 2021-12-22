Nancy L. Diffenderfer, 90, of Manheim, peacefully went to be with Jesus, while surrounded by family, on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ella Bruckhart Geib and her adoptive parents the late Abram and Mabel Keller Longenecker. She was the loving wife of the late Harold W. Diffenderfer who passed away in 2003.
In her earlier years, she worked for J. Omar Landis Auction Service, Ephrata and Witman Auctioneers Inc., Manheim. Nancy was a lifetime member of White Oak Church, Manheim. She also volunteered for the Brethren Disaster Relief Auction. Nancy enjoyed being around people. Her family was very important to her, and she was always willing to lend a hand to help them. She loved watching her grandsons play sports, especially softball. She enjoyed many adventures with the Rook Gang. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auctions, spending time in Sarasota, Florida, doing wordsearches, listening to southern gospel music, cleaning, ironing, and flower gardening.
Surviving is a daughter, Gloria Burkholder of Manheim, three grandsons: Matt husband of Karen Burkholder of Lititz, Lane husband of Nicole Burkholder and Corby husband of Jen Burkholder both of Manheim and eight great-grandchildren: Morgan, Makenzie, Mariah, Camryn, Carter, Logan, Grant, and Malea. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jack Burkholder; biological siblings: Mary Peters, Reba Groff, Jane Longenecker, Abram, Amos, and Norman Geib, and adopted siblings, Abram, Elmer, Martha, and Mary Longenecker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy’s Memorial Service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Private Interment in White Oak Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Nancy's memory to Lititz Area Mennonite School, 1050 East Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.