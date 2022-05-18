Nancy L. Crookshank was called home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2022. Born on January 30, 1932 in Olyphant, PA to the late Carl and Charlotte Williams.
Nancy worked for McGraw Hill in the Accounting Dept. After retiring from McGraw Hill, she worked at the Minerva Ohio Public Library. She was an active and faithful member of the Westgate Baptist Church of Lancaster, PA. She was honored for assisting with a family who had immigrated from Burma. She loved to cook, birdwatch, travel and spend time with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years Gilbert "Jess" Crookshank, nieces; Karen (Tom) Stouffer, Elaine Sloan and Diane Williams; additional relatives, Godson and many friends. She was predeceased by her brother Gilbert C. Williams and nephew Carl J. Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 10:30AM at Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, 380-430 Gino Merli Drive, Pecksville, PA 18452. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her church in her honor. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.