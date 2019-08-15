Nancy L. Christofic, 74, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Andrew C. and Betty M. (Hersberger) Christofic.
Nancy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Nancy retired in 2004 from Sheetz Convenience Store. She previously worked for NCR for 23 years and Mount Joy Borough as a water meter reader. She enjoyed walking, working out and collecting movies, especially old westerns.
Nancy is survived by three sisters, Judy Kepler, wife of Gary of James Creek, PA, Deborah Helt, wife of Roy of Elizabethtown and Candance Aston, wife of John of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Terry Christofic of Lancaster.
Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and James Christofic.
A graveside service honoring Nancy's life will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are invited to go to the cemetery in procession. We will promptly leave from Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Tuesday morning at 9:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 400 Market Street, Suite 610, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com