Nancy L. Bixler, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living. Born Friday, May 12, 1933 in Newville, near Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late John and Edith Brady. She was married 52 years to Lester T. Bixler, Sr., who passed away in November 2003.
Nancy was a member of the First Church of God, Elizabethtown. During her working years, she was employed at Hestico and Lee-Pack, both in Elizabethtown. She also made crafts, and sold them at Saturday's Market. Nancy was an avid fan of the Phillies, Braves and Flyers.
She is survived by three sons: Gary L. Bixler and wife Charlotte of Middletown; Dennis L. Bixler of Palmyra and James M. Bixler and wife Jessie of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a brother, John Brady and wife Ann of Lancaster. She was predeceased by a son, Lester T. Bixler, Jr.
Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the First Church of God, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to East Donegal Cemetery, 2439 Donegal Springs Road, Marietta, PA 17547.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
717-367-1543