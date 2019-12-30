Nancy L. Baer

Nancy Lewis Baer, 93, of New Holland, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 in New Holland, PA.
She was born in Dover, Delaware in 1926 to Frank and Helen (Metz) Lewis. She spent her teenage years feeling the effects of WWII as the Dover Air Force Base grew by leaps and bounds. She attended Wesley College after graduating from Dover H.S. and was one of the first female draftsmen for the Bell Telephone Company. She married George "Lee" Baer two weeks after he returned home from WWII in 1946. He preceded her in death in 2007.
They lived in West Chester, PA for many years, where both were active members of the West Goshen Baptist Church. Nancy led several Bible study groups there. She also sold ‘CopperCraft' at home parties and was promoted to District Manager. She worked as a medical aid in a doctor's office until Lee's retirement. They loved the ‘new' idea of retirement communities and moved to Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA in 1999.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Becky Diamond (Hugh), Glen Mills, PA, Amy Baer, Jennersville, PA, and George Baer, Havre de Grace, MD; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery in Georgetown, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
