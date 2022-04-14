Nancy Konitzer was a lifelong educator. She passed away on April 11, 2022 after succumbing to cancer.
Nancy was born in Lancaster, PA in 1948 to John and Anna. She attended West Chester University where she began her career as an educator receiving her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in May 1970. She became a sixth grade teacher at Candlebrook Elementary School. She met her husband Charles at a wedding of mutual friends. The two were married in Lancaster, PA in 1971 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021.
She was a world traveler having lived in Okinawa, Japan; Orenhoefen, Germany; and across the United States with notable residences in Ft. Walton Beach, Dover, and finally settling in Phoenix with her husband and two children.
She continued her career in education by returning to the classroom. She transitioned to Arizona Department of Education in 1998 where she became the Deputy Associate Superintendent of Title I. She was on the board of directors for the National Title 1 Association, and was nationally recognized for her work. She retired in 2016.
Nancy was well known for intelligence, wit, and creativity. She was a voracious reader and leaves behind a library of books. She is survived by her husband Charles, and children Michael and Karen.
Services will be held on Friday April 15 at Noon. Viewing begins at 11 am. Sunwest Funeral Home, 12525 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage, AZ, 623-974-2054.
