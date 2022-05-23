Nancy K. Stoltzfus, 78, of 42 Golf Rd., Myerstown, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her home. Born in Myerstown, she was the daughter of Jacob B. and Salome Zook Stoltzfus. Nancy owned a health food store in Myerstown. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 siblings, Ben married to Fannie Lapp Stoltzfus, Barbara married to the late Elam Beiler, both of Myerstown; Rebecca married to David Zook, Bethel, Sarah married to Elias Beiler, New Holland; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, David; 3 sisters, Mary Stoltzfus, Bena Lantz, and Rachel Smoker.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Lapp Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
