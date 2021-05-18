Nancy K. Schonewetter

Nancy Kay (Clifford) Schonewetter, 73, passed away at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. She was born in Vernon, TX to the late Aaron Jack Clifford and Mildred Kathryn (King) Clifford on July 16th, 1947. She was an only child and lived with her parents in Texas, Colorado, and Southern California. They loved spending time outdoors as a family and delighted in Nancy's musical talent.
Nancy earned an Associate of Arts in Music Education from Citrus College in Glendora, CA. She married Dennis Schonewetter on June 14th, 1969. During her time as an Army wife, they lived in Oklahoma, Georgia, Frankfurt, Germany, California, and Pennsylvania. After their time in the service, the family lived in Easton, Maryland, northern Virginia, and Ephrata, Pennsylvania. They had 3 daughters together before divorcing in 1993.
Nancy played the piano as a child and continued through school as a soloist and accompanist. She was a piano teacher for the majority of her life and loved sharing music with others. Her time as the accompanist for the shows at Tred Avon Players Community Theatre in Oxford, MD started the family's connection with theatre.
A member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren, Ephrata, and before that St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Easton, MD, Nancy was a regular piano soloist, accompanist, and organist. She loved to play with others and was known as an accomplished and requested accompanist. She particularly enjoyed playing piano and flute duets with her daughter C.J..
Nancy loved her grandchildren. She delighted in grandsons Wyatt, Hudson, and Riley Moser and granddaughters Abby and Hannah Flint. Last year, another grandson, Jack Sauder was born. He was named for Nancy's father and she was so excited to meet him. Sadly, she never got to meet Jack in person due to COVID, but through video chats, she did get to see and hear him. His first year brightened her last year.
Nancy's surviving family includes 3 daughters and their families; Kathryn "Katie" and Tim Moser of Manheim and their sons Wyatt Gabriel (22), Hudson Paul (18), and Riley Evan (12); Carolyn "C.J." and Jeff Flint of Landisville and their daughters Abigail Kathryn (10) and Hannah Mae (8); and Emily and Kevin Sauder of Lititz and their son Jack David Allen (1). Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A private family graveside service will take place on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lincoln Cemetery, with Pastor Misty Wintsch from Lancaster Church of the Brethren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren Benevolence Fund, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals is assisting the family.
