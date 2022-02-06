Nancy Jo Newlin went peacefully into her next chapter of life, the morning of Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at the age of 84. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family.
A 1955 graduate of Donegal High School, Nancy Jo lived her life with grace and a smile, dedicated to her family. She found joy hosting family get-togethers, traveling with her husband on business and vacationing to the beach. Nancy Jo loved gardening, cooking & baking, birdwatching, collecting Santa Clauses, going to the movies, bike-riding with her husband, and walking her dog, Chanel. She was the biggest fan of her children and grandchildren, and cheered them on with her husband at every one of their sporting events or extracurriculars. In a beautiful and divine way, she left this earth on her 64th wedding anniversary. Her late husband, Al, came to take her home.
Nancy Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Charles Newlin, Sr., father, Joseph R. Detwiler, and mother, Martha Engle. She is survived by children Albert, Jr. and wife Marie, Gregory and wife Laura, Melinda and companion Frank Zink and sisters Carol Roland and Cindy Piersol. “Mammaw” / “Gummie” is also survived by grandchildren, Shawn, Katie, Andy and Anthony.
A memorial service honoring Nancy Jo’s life will be held at Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com