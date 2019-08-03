On August 1, 2019, Nancy Jo Bedway, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pottsville to the late Charles and Esther Gauntlett Dando. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School. On August 10, 1957, Nancy married Albert John Bedway. Together they had a son, Randy.
Nancy loved to read and had worked for many years at the Pottsville Public Library. When Al and she moved to the Lancaster area, she worked as a receptionist at New Image Salon in Manheim.
She enjoyed vacationing in Florida and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Randy K. Bedway married to Hope of Mountville, her grandchildren: Kyle Bedway married to Sarvia, Nicole married to Joshua Scronce, and Emily Walker; and by her great-grandchildren: Bria, Isla, and Cynthia. She will be fondly remembered by her loving family and friends.
Friends will be received on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 7-9PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends may come to the funeral home again to visit with Nancy Jo's family on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Nancy Jo's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence to Nancy Jo's family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com