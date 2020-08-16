Nancy Jean Parker

Nancy Jean (Roberts) Keck Parker, 78, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late John H. Keck (1996) and Homer L. Parker, Sr. (2005). She was born in Mount Vision, NY, daughter of the late Cassius Mathewson Roberts and Emma Elizabeth Davis Roberts. Nancy was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and grew up in upstate New York, and graduated from Morris Central School. She worked many years for insurance companies, handling all aspects of claims and in later years she specialized in Worker's Compensation Claims. She had taken many insurance courses and earned the designation of Certified Professional Insurance Woman (CPIW). She was an avid reader, loved to crochet, do crossword puzzles, watched movies, listened to music, loved letter writing, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by sons: Elbert John (Rita Marie) Morehouse, Corinth, MS; Larry J. (Marcie) Morehouse, Maumee, OH; and Thomas J. (Jeni) Morehouse, Sprakers, NY. Stepdaughters: Regina Keck (James) Ensor, Landisville; and Deborah Keck, Mountville. Several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law: Soon H. Roberts, Cordova, TN. She was preceded in death by one brother: Frederick A. Roberts (2004). One sister: Dorothy L. Manley. Two special nieces: Joan Manley Crippen and Carol Manley Stickles.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
