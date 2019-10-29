Nancy Jean Laychak, 92, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, PA. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late George Lindemuth and Nancy Lindemuth (Towsen).
Nancy served honorably in the United States Navy from 1949 to 1953 during the Korean War. In 1957 she married her late husband, John J. Laychak, Sr. who passed away in 2006. Nancy had great adoration for cats, cooking and traveling the globe. In the 1960's she raised her two sons in Bolivia and Colombia while her husband served in the U.S. Air Force.
She is survived by her two sons, John J. Laychak, Jr. (Theresa) of St. Igninoes, MD and David Laychak (Connie) of Lancaster, PA. Along with her four grandchildren: Jessica Laychak Taylor (Walter), Heather Badders (Sean), Christina Fowler (Bobby) and Brittany Laychak and her eight great-grandchildren: Coen, Kaelan, Landry, Tori, Harley, Sofia, Hannah and Luke. She is also survived by her brother, George Lindemuth (Nancy) of East Petersburg, PA.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, John J. Laychak, Sr. and her brother, David Lindemuth.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). The family will receive friends for a viewing on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial Service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name can be made to The Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602.
