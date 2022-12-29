Nancy Jean Harrison, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 surrounded by her family. She fought the good fight with Alzheimer's and was cared for by her family for many years. She previously lived in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, and Hartland, MI. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the widow of Danny Harrison and the daughter of the late Edward Otto and Anna Marie Janowski Krupski.
A graduate of Garden City High School, Garden City, Michigan, she worked as a bank teller in Michigan and was a stay-at-home Mom. She was a member of Ascension of Christ Lutheran Church, Crossville, TN. She enjoyed playing golf, reading, playing cards with friends, walking her dog, and listening to music, especially Neil Diamond. She also enjoyed watching sports and was a fan of Tiger Woods.
She is lovingly survived by her son, Kenneth Edward Harrison, husband of Deborah S. Harrison, Lancaster, PA, daughter, Suzanne Lynn, husband of John Graham, Fenton, Michigan, sister, Marlene Strobehn, Hawaii, five grandchildren, Michael, husband of Lisa Graham, Candice, wife of Seth Drury, Leah Graham, Curtis Harrison, Grace Harrison, partner of David Bussom and eleven great-grandchildren, Alex, Logan, Akasha, Trenton, Isabella, Preston, Harper, Mikaylah, Forrest, London, and Paris. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Seltz and Eleanor Jaroski.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. She will be interred in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a local animal shelter in her memory.
