Nancy Jean Augustine

Nancy Jean (Newcomer) Augustine was reunited in heaven with her beloved parents, grandparents, and dogs on Friday, February 12, 2021 in her 84th year, just a few weeks short of her 85th birthday after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Jean Pfautz Newcomer and J. Raymond Newcomer of Lititz. Nancy grew up on a farm outside of Lititz with her parents and her grandparents, Emma and Phares Newcomer. There she learned to milk cows, feed chickens, size tobacco, and drive tractors, all at a young age. And, this is where she learned to be a strongly independent woman!
Nancy was a proud graduate of Lititz High School. She was an active 4H member throughout High School and was named 4H Poultry Queen her senior year. Nancy enjoyed doing sewing and crafts and other 4H activities with her mother. After high school, Nancy went on to work as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Howard Minnich for over 15 years. In 1972, Nancy joined the real estate profession after completing a number of real estate courses. She was affiliated with Diller Hershey Realtors and was actively involved in the Realtor Associate Program from its inception in 1975. She served as a member of the education, legislative, and program committees. In 1978, she was named Realtor Associate of the year.
From real estate, Nancy moved on to Clipper Magazine, working in the ad department and only recently retiring from Clipper at the age of 80 after 28 years at Clipper! While at Clipper, Nancy was known for taking orders for peanut butter Easter Eggs every Easter that were sold to raise funds for the teen group at Trinity E.C. Church in Lititz where she was a lifelong member! Even after she retired, she continued to take orders for Easter eggs for the church and also volunteered to help make the eggs! Her former co-workers continued to call her to give her orders! At the church, Nancy was also a member of a Prayer Group and she was a willing volunteer when she was asked to help out in other ways at the church.
Nancy thoroughly enjoyed meeting regularly with high school friends for lunch and these friendships continued throughout her life. Nancy loved everyone she met, and the feeling was mutual, but Nancy's special loves were her dogs and her sports teams! She was a Phillies Phanatic as well as an Eagles fan! Nancy's love for the Phillies goes way back to when they played at Connie Mack Stadium and she would go to games with her Uncle Skip Newcomer. More recently, she spent a day at Citizens Bank Park when she and Cousin Becky attended a Phillies 101 Day for Women! The picture here is Nancy in the Phillies locker room on that day! She was ecstatic when the Eagles won the Super Bowl! Nancy was "small but mighty," and was not afraid to share her opinions about anything, especially if it related to sports.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her Pfautz cousins: Linda Teaman, Joe Pfautz, Jo Anne Plutnicki, Mary Carolyn Lefever, Sue More; and by her Aunt Phyllis Newcomer and her Newcomer cousins: Karen Fricke, Sandra Graham, Steve Newcomer, Brian Newcomer, and David Newcomer. "Aunt Nancy" will be sorely missed at family picnics and holiday gatherings and sports events by cousins Becky (Newcomer) and Terry Grube and their children's families, especially by grandchildren Lila and Grace who are certain that "Aunt Nancy is now in Heaven."
Due to the Coronavirus, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy would have loved if donations would be made to the SPCA, 848 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, in honor of her most recent beloved dog, Maddy. Donations would also be welcome in support of the teen group at Trinity E.C. Church, 44 E. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.
