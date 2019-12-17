Nancy Jane Stover, 83, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold B. DeGodt and Dorothy Kistler DeGodt.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey, Class of 1953, and a member of Faith United Church of Christ, she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Nancy loved to dance and sing. She also loved animals, especially her pet cats and dogs. In her free time, Nancy liked to travel to Niagara Falls, and Ocean City, NJ.
Nancy is survived by three children, Donald Mitchell (Alisa) of Lancaster, PA, Kathryn Comp (David) of Manheim, PA, and John Banzhof (Brenda) of Landisville, PA, along with three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
