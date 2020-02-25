Nancy Jane Smoker, 69 yrs., of Honey Brook, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home, while under the loving care of her family and hospice.
She was born on Sunday, September 24, 1950 in Lancaster, Pa. Nancy was the daughter of the late Amos K., Sr. and Leah (Zook) Stoltzfus. She was the wife of Clair Lee Smoker, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.
Nancy was a driver to the Amish, working with Beachy Taxi. She was a member of the Rockville Mennonite Church. Nancy enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and being a grandmother to her beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Lester R. Stoltzfus.
She is survived in addition to her husband, by three sons: Carl (Dawn) Smoker of Newville, Pa., Conrad Smoker of Lebanon, Pa. and Caleb (Melissa) Smoker of Elverson; five daughters: Rachel (Chandon) Beiler of Oxford, Ruth (Tony) Shirk of Farmville, Va., Rhoda Smoker of Elverson, Rosa (Kyle) McDowell of Pa. and Regina (Wade) Breasette of Lakeland, Fl.; three brothers: Amos, Jr. (Trish) Stoltzfus of Womelsdorf, John Stoltzfus of Elverson, and Barry (Kristi) Stoltzfus of Willow Street and five sisters: Mary Ellen Nelson of Tampa, Fl., Anna Mae (Larry) Carty of Willow Street, Joyce (Donald) Horning of New Holland, Lynetta (Jack) Snyder of Lancaster and Judy (Andrew) Miller of Lancaster. There are 20 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 AM from the Rockville Mennonite Church, 210 Cupola Road, Honey Brook, Pa., with Pastor Amos K. Stoltzfus, Jr., officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 1 to 3 PM & 5 to 8 PM at the church. There will be no calling hour on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Nancy to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.
For online condolences, please visit: www.thelabsfh.com
A living tribute »