Nancy Jane Putt-Hower, 79, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Elizabethtown on August 24, 1943 the daughter of the late Steve and Mary (Sonnon) Ortity. Nancy attended Elizabethtown Area School District. She was employed at AMP, Inc. (Tyco). She was also employed at Joann and Hancock Fabrics, where she shared her knowledge and passion for sewing. Nancy was a highly skilled seamstress who sewed everything but loved to create, and designed costumes for the grandkids, prom dresses and wedding gowns for others. Nancy enjoyed collecting lighthouses, cooking, gardening, shopping, caring for her two cats (Misty & Luna), grandpuppy Brodie, the mountains, the beach and family gatherings. She was a co-organizer of the annual Falmouth Goat Races sponsored by the Falmouth Civic Association since its inception. Nancy's greatest joy was being devoted mother, grandmother (Gram/Nan) and friend. She was the heart of the family and her presence will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Gerald Ortity and loving husband Charles (Chuck) Hower.
Nancy is survived by her sister Marge Carter, children Harold Putt, Jr., Mary Halbleib (husband Samuel Halbleib), Jessica Wilson (husband Brian Wilson) and Brian Putt (wife Darla Putt); her grandchildren Jeremy Roth, Erik Putt, Jeffery Roth, Ashley Zendt (husband Jordan Zendt), and Brandie Cramer (husband Brandon Cramer); four great grandchildren and her companion Robert (Bob) Hipple.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Falmouth United Methodist Church, 180 Falmouth Road, Falmouth, PA 17502 at 2:00 PM. Viewing will be from 1:00 until the time of service. Interment will take place in Falmouth Cemetery. The family suggests casual attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Falmouth UMC Church or to Falmouth Civic Association for the Falmouth Goat Races; both can be sent to the church address above.
