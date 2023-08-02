Nancy Jane (Price) Krous, 78, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly of heart complications on Friday, July 28, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Arabella (Rainey) Price. She was married 59 years to her beloved husband, William T. Krous.
Nancy graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and then attended University of Pennsylvania. With the exception of 18 months in Verona, Italy, she lived in Lancaster all of her life. Nancy worked for many years at Watt & Shand and Appel & Weber but then enjoyed what she called "the best job in the world" working nearly 20 years as an Office Manager for Dr. Gregory Schreder.
Family was the focus and the center of her world. She loved quality time with her family, summers at the shore in Avalon, NJ and Lewes, DE, and camping across the country. Nancy assisted her husband Bill with many ambitious home-renovation projects; together, they created special spaces for countless family memories.
Her pride and support for her two daughters was endless. One of Nancy's greatest joys was her grandson ("G") and she never missed a single opportunity to be a part of his world. She was a devoted wife and sister, a wonderful Aunt, and a dear friend to so many.
She had a love for dogs and babies and even helped with raising and training beagles over the years. She is affectionately remembered as a dedicated cheerleading coach, girl scout troop leader, and card club member for over 40 years. Nancy enjoyed music, movies, and concerts and she embraced laughter and light-hearted moments with great fondness. Her hair always looked amazing, but it was her inner beauty that was truly spectacular.
Nancy's faith in God was her guiding light. She strongly believed there were angels among us and now, she is one of them.
In addition to her husband Bill, Nancy is survived by 2 daughters: Kimberly Gough (Stephen) and Krista Fawber (Shawn); grandson Garrett Fawber, and sister Barbara Smith (Raymond).
In lieu of flowers, do what Nancy would do: write a heartfelt note, be the best listener you can be, turn on some Bee-Gees or Barry Manilow, eat that dessert, and go for a ride. with the top down.
Donations may also be made in Nancy's name to Shriner's Hospital for Children, shrinerschildrens.org, or Elizabethtown Beagle Club, 382 Dale Ave, Mountville, PA 17554.
Guests are invited to honor and celebrate Nancy's life on Friday, August 18th, 2023, at 1 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A memorial service will begin at 3 PM.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com