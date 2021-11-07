Nancy Jane Mreese Kreider, 61, of Quarryville, PA died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. She was the wife of Keith M. Kreider. Born in Doylestown, PA, Nancy was the only child of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Crawford) Mreese Rufe, and step daughter of the late Charles F. Rufe. She grew up in Chalfont, PA.
Nancy was a 1978 graduate of Central Bucks West, earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood from Millersville State College and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Kutztown University in 1999. She was a teacher in the Central Bucks School District for the first two years of her career but spent the rest of her career teaching in the Solanco School District as a first, second and fifth grade teacher, and 15 years as the librarian at Clermont Elementary, and retired in 2017.
Nancy loved to spend time with her family. She was happiest when she was with them- laughing, sharing dinners together, playing corn hole, spending time at Ocean City, NJ. It didn’t matter where they were, she just enjoyed being with them. She was so thankful to be able to share in both of her children’s wedding days and see them so happy and to see the birth of her grandchildren. Nancy loved reading, scrapbooking, gardening (weeding, really!), taking walks with Keith, and spending time with her friends. Nancy loved to laugh and tried to do so every day-laughter being the best medicine.
Nancy is survived by Keith, her loving husband of 37 years; her daughter, Katey (Neil Brubaker), son, Michael (Deirdre); a step brother, Dennis Rufe (Linda) of Ambler, and four grandchildren, Morgan and Makayla Brubaker and Beau and Beckett Kreider; the Kreider side of the family who introduced her to what life was like growing up on a farm, to which she had no idea what they were talking about, being a “suburbanite”; and many nieces and nephews, who she enjoyed watching grow up. She is preceded by her step brother, Greg Rufe, of San Antonio, Texas
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 and/or the Quarryville Library, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at: