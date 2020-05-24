Nancy Jane Kennedy Smith went home to the Lord on May 18, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. After 32 years of missing her beloved husband, Larry G. Smith, she is now reunited and accepting that long awaited kiss, as well as a huge hug from her son Jeffery Smith, who recently passed in 2019. Additionally, she was warmly greeted by her parents Edgar and Celeste Kennedy, her sister Margaret (Peg) Kennedy Olson and her husband Bert Olson, and her brother Timothy P. Kennedy. Also preceding her in death are her nephews Patrick Olson and Captain Timothy J. Moshier, as well as her best friend, Grandma Lucy Ryan.
Nancy will be indescribably missed by her children, David M. Smith, Brian P. and Pam (Lawrence) Smith, Kathleen A. and Craig Horning, Barb E. Smith Shopf, and her sisters Mary Ellen Moshier, wife of James Moshier, and Peg Kennedy, wife of the late Timothy P. Kennedy. She is the proud "Grandma" and "Gram" to her nine grandchildren, Samantha wife of Jason Truda, Amanda Smith, Alexandra Smith, Jared Horning, Nathaniel Horning, Ryan Smith, Erin Shopf, Emily Shopf, and Adam Horning. Nancy was the "Nanny Nan" to her first and only great-grandchild Cameron Truda, son of Samantha and Jason Truda. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Per her request, Nancy also wanted us to share her love for all her grandchildren with paws Oscar, Honi and Bella, Shelby and Maddie, Sandy, Koda, Mia and "Grand Champion" Hemi, Hank and Harper.
Nancy, more commonly known as Nanny, was born on Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 1938 in upstate Dannemora, New York. She spent much of her young life down on the family farm in Saranac where she loved to sit on the pasture fence and watch all of the animals. She enjoyed ice skating in the winters and swimming in the summers. She was a graduate of Dannemora High School where she was an outstanding student and basketball player. Because she excelled with academia, she was selected and said "YES" to be the secretary to the Warden at the Dannemora State Penitentiary; where she helped teach inmates how to read.
Those who knew mom would describe her as gentle, loving, soft spoken, and hard-working. Her first and most prized job was a dedicated wife and loving mother. Many people throughout the years have expressed their admiration to Nanny for her natural maternal instinct, her willingness to go above and beyond for others, and her commitment to family and faith. She was a dedicated member of St. Richard's Catholic Church, Manheim, where she had many of her family members christened.
Although her roots were not originally planted here, Nanny's love for Lancaster County and its culture inspired her to work outside the home as a tour guide for Brunswick Tours for over 10 years. The experience and connections she made drew her to the Lancaster County Visitors Bureau where she served as Director of Membership and Guest Services. She developed numerous fond relationships with countless Lancaster Countians, business owners and the general public. She retired in 2004; however, her willingness to help others drew her to collaborate with a lifelong friend, Nancy Stewart, to establish a new entrepreneurship called YES Concierge.
Nance, as her friends called her, loved nothing more than spending time with friends who she considered family. She always looked forward to her monthly meetings with her amazing book club buddies. Although it was called "book club" only faithful Nancy read the book. Others may have gathered for the friendship and a simple gambling game of LCR. She also enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake and trips to upstate New York with those that she cherished. Mom filled her spare time with endless amounts of puzzles, Rummy, and Yahtzee. Although for many, these games would have been light-hearted and relaxed, it was never "just a game" for Gram, as her competitive side always showed through.
Our family was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from our dear mom. She taught us that there is nothing more important than family dinner around the table, the value of time, honesty, and always saving some money for a rainy day. We learned how to love hard, eat and speak as though we are at the White House, put family over everything, and always send hand written notes. Gram could always be found with her planner nearby, as she found organization to be the key to success. Her family is beyond grateful to have learned these lessons from her.
Although Nanny was Irish, she never partook in the Irish goodbye. Her exit always made others feel warm, with her fierce hugs and her need to remind everyone that she loved them more. Unfortunately, not all of her family has acquired that trait, while others have perfected it.
Everyone who remembers mom is asked to celebrate her life in their own way, but we think raising a glass with a favorite drink would be quite appropriate. Preferably Miller High Life, a glass of Merlot, or a Manhattan. Flowers or donations may be sent to Hospice of Lancaster to support those who are in need of a little bit of love. Or as Nancy would appreciate, do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.
The family is looking forward to continuing all of the traditions that she has instilled in us. Never forget, she loves YOU more.
Funeral services for Nancy will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
