Nancy Jane Engel of Christiana, PA died in her home on July 15, 2023, at the age of 64, after a seven and a half year battle with lung cancer. She was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother ("Grams"), daughter, sister, and friend.
Nancy was born on October 27, 1958 to Warren and Doris High. She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School. Nancy met her husband, Jerry Engel, in the summer of 1980 while working as a camp counselor at Black Rock Retreat. They married the next year on April 12, 1981. Nancy was known for her love of music. She sang on numerous worship teams and served as the worship leader for many years at her church. Nancy also worked for 18 years at Black Rock Retreat, where she held several positions including Road Scholar Coordinator and Programs Director. Nancy endured her years of cancer treatments with faith and hope, thankful for the time that she was given. She derived particular pleasure from interacting with her grandchildren (the "grands") and watching them grow up. In addition to time with her family, Nancy loved the beach and spending quiet moments in her sunroom, where she enjoyed watching birds and the view of her beautiful flowers. Till the end, Nancy was sustained by her Christian faith and the hope of the resurrection.
Nancy is survived by her father Warren High of Lititz; husband Jerry Engel; three children, Nicholas Engel, Jessmin Snader (Engel), wife of Jared Snader, and Jordan Engel, husband of Becky Engel (Harper); six "grands", Josiah Snader, Emma Snader, Titus Engel, Clara Engel, Judah Engel, Adrian Engel; her sister, Carol Dombach (High), wife of Darell Dombach; and countless in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris High (Deiter), and her brother, J. Marlin High.
Strasburg Mennonite Church and their staff will be hosting a celebration of life service at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA, on Monday, July 31, at 2:00 p.m. Visitations will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Church on Sunday, July 30 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
