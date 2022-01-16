Nancy Jane Bingeman, 89, of Ephrata, left us to join her beloved husband in heaven on January 11, 2022 with family at her side.
Born in Murrell, PA, March 30, 1932, Nancy was the daughter of the late Chester R. and Katie M. (Hackman) Weaver. She had the honor and privilege to wed Harold H. Bingeman (deceased January 2021) on March 11, 1951.
Nancy is survived by her children, Colette Lind (Bryan Hughes), Lancaster; Crista Miller (Robert Martinez), Colorado, and Brian Bingeman (Susan), Hershey; seven grandchildren, Brett Kehler, San Diego, Eric Kehler (Lea), Oregon, Allison Wanek (Devin), Colorado, Brad Miller (Kim Martinez), Colorado, Ian Bingeman (Mara), Springfield, Lucas and Tristan Bingeman, Hershey; five great-grandchildren, Bradley and Maddox Miller, Colorado, Vivian Kehler, Oregon, Kinsley Wanek, Colorado and Brooks Bingeman, Springfield. She is also survived by a brother, Jacob Weaver, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Spangler and her brothers, Samuel and Luke Weaver.
Nancy touched many lives throughout the years and she will continue to do so as she has donated her body to science for research. She worked at the former W.W. Moyer Co. as a billing clerk from 1950 - 1956 and the Ephrata Area School District in Food Service from 1969 - 1994. She was involved with Christian Women, was a member of Family Circle and cooked for Meals on Wheels in Ephrata for several years.
She was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church, where she served on the church visiting and kitchen committees and was a member of the choir for many years. Her church family was very dear to her.
We will all miss Mom’s, Grandma’s, Nancy’s smiles, encouragement, hugs, and everlasting love! Her family meant the world to her.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, with visitation prior from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Hopeland United Methodist Church.