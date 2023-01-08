Nancy Jane Bagnoli, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Dorothy A. (Nuss) Frank. She was married for over 61 years to the late Albert Bagnoli.
Nancy was a graduate of Manheim Township High School. She worked in factories for many years, such as Schick and RCA. Her favorite job was being the lunch lady at Lancaster Catholic High School. She helped organize and run the LCHS bingo and was known to make tons of chicken corn soup for fundraisers.
Nancy absolutely loved children, especially her grandchildren. She never missed a single field hockey, softball, or basketball game in the time her granddaughters were in school. Nancy was so proud of them, and they will always have a special place in her heart. Nancy also had a passion for cooking and baking. She could master any dish that she tried, and her family will definitely miss her skills. In her leisure, Nancy enjoyed watching sports, and was an avid Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State fan.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Gina M. Charles, granddaughters Brittany L. Miller (Douglas) and Jessica A. Charles, twin great-granddaughters Kennedy and Layla Miller, nephew Christopher C. Kauffman, and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister Cathy J. Kauffman.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.