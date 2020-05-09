Nancy Jane Applebach, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Conestoga View Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster to the late Robert and Mary Black.
Nancy is survived by beloved grandsons, Zachery and Robert Applebach, both of Lancaster County. They are the sons of Taylor Applebach, deceased, and Kimberly Brotzmam of New Providence. She is also survived by daughter, Paula Applebach Clapp and son-in-law, Richard Clapp of Allentown, as well as devoted sisters, Roberta Mahoney and Joyce Martzall.
A graduate of McCaskey High School, Class of 1951, Nancy was a long-tenured employee of Lancaster General Hospital from which she retired before moving to Stuart, Florida. Upon returning to live in Strasburg, Nancy and her sisters were actively involved in The Red Hat Society and volunteers at the Water Street Rescue Mission. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of The Good Shepard.
The family would like to sincerely thank the 5th floor staff of Conestoga View for the care and compassion provided to Nancy during the past 7 years.
