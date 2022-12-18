Nancy J. Young, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lester Peters and Amelia "Jean" (Kauffman) Sheckart. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Young. Nancy retired as a maintenance operator from M&M Mars, Elizabethtown.
Surviving is a son, David A. Peters companion of Pamela McVicker of Lancaster, two brothers, Timothy and Joseph Peters, and a sister, Mae McGaw. She was preceded in death by two sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
